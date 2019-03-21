The LHU Wrestlers go to Championships

Doug Spatafore

Sports Information Director

dpatafo@lockhaven.edu

INDIANAPOLIS – This evening (Wednesday, March 13) the NCAA released the brackets with pre-tournament seeds for the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships and the six NCAA tournament bound Lock Haven University wrestlers learned who their first round opponents will be.

The 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships are set for Thursday to Saturday, March 21-23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

DJ Fehlman (Warren, Pa./Warren), Kyle Shoop (Boiling Springs, Pa./Boiling Springs), Alex Klucker (Summerdale, Pa./East Pennsboro), Chance Marsteller (New Park, Pa./Kennard-Dale), Corey Hazel (Spring Mills, Pa./Penns Valley) and Thomas Haines (Quarryville, Pa./Solanco) are all headed to Pittsburgh for the 2019 Championships.

All six qualified by way of their 2019 Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) individual titles. Fehlman (133), Klucker (157), Marsteller (165) and Hazel (184) are now all two-time NCAA qualifiers. Both Shoop (141) and Haines (285) are now three-time NCAA qualifiers.

Lock Haven’s First Round Bouts:

133: #24 DJ Fehlman (Lock Haven) vs. #9 Charles Tucker (Cornell)

141: #13 Kyle Shoop (Lock Haven) vs. #20 Matt Findlay (Utah Valley)

157: #32 Alex Klucker (Lock Haven) vs. #33 Ben Anderson (Duke)

165: #5 Chance Marsteller (Lock Haven) vs. #28 Carson

Brolsma (Minnesota)

184: #16 Corey Hazel (Lock Haven) vs. #17 Andrew McNally (Kent State)

285: #11 Thomas Haines (Lock Haven) vs. #22 Billy Miller (Virginia Tech)

# = NCAA Championship seed

