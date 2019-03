Corrections to “Convicted felon reinstated” opinion piece:

Charles Morgan did not “leave out” information about his conviction. The background checks only asked about criminal charges or convictions in the past decade. Morgan’s conviction was not within the time period requested.

LHU began its more comprehensive background checks after the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has refused to hear LHU’s appeal to the lower court’s decision that reinstated Morgan.

