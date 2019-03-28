“New Girl” may reflect your future

Tiana Gair

Copy Editor

teg5895@lockhaven.edu

Once when I was younger, my mother and I randomly came across one of the most hilarious shows that I have ever had the pleasure of watching: “New Girl.” We instantly fell in love with the array of quirky characters and the modern depiction of their personal lives. Quickly it became a weekly tradition for us, and the rest is history. Here’s why.

Zooey Deschanel stars as Jess, an odd, 30-something middle school teacher who happens to be the center of the show. In the first episode, she breaks up with a long-time lover and moves into a Los Angeles loft with 3 men: Schmidt (Max Greenfield), Winston (Lamorne Morris), and Nick (Jake Johnson).

Jess also has a best friend named Cece (Hannah Simone), who happens to co-star as well, although she doesn’t live with the rest of them.

All of their occupations are LA-esque in their own ways. Schmidt has a career in marketing, where he works primarily with women who seem to not take him seriously.

Nick is a law school drop-out turned bartender. Winston is a retired semi-professional basketball player who is in between temp jobs throughout the city. Cece is a print model. Besides Schmidt, the supporting characters like Cece and Winston do not seem to have a real plan for their future, after spending most of their lives chasing their dreams.

In the loft, they have their own traditions like playing a drinking game called ‘True American’ and putting money in a jar every time one of them says something cringe-worthy.

There are even times that Jess will break into an off-pitch song. The roommates make driving to the airport together not only look enjoyable, but they also make you laugh while they’re doing it. It is the little moments in this show that make it the most amusing and outlandish.

All of these characters are eccentric and ‘weird’ in their own unique ways, and have intertwining plot lines that make each episode funny and interesting.

What they all have in common is that they’re trying to navigate through their adult lives and relationships, from careers and ‘next-steps’ to finding the person to spend the rest of their lives with and which friendships are worth their energy.

It’s one of those shows that resonates deeply with some 20-to-30-year-olds, and it could possibly be a glimpse into teenager’s futures. Overall, if you’re looking for a show to make you laugh until there are tears streaming down your face, this may be the one for you. It is exactly that for me!

The show aired in September of 2011 and had a great run on FOX Network until May 2018 with seven full seasons. You can find it on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Advertisements