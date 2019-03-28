Traveling where your heart takes you

Sarah McClenaghan

Since I was in high school, I have wanted to travel somewhere far from where I grew up. When someone is from Lancaster, they are surrounded with a lot of farmland, filled with Amish, their buggies, farm animals and tourism. There are many areas that are dedicated to tourism in the area and sometimes, people who live there just want to go away to get a break, grow as a person, and end up coming back different, or move away permanently. That is why so many students in high school choose colleges far away, because they want to move away and try a different environment other than Lancaster.

In the past, I have heard people either love or hate the area. There is no in-between and it is always a debate for people of which side they are on. I do feel like other areas have this debate as well, such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Redding, and more. But for me, I do love Lancaster and it will always be my home. When someone visits the area, it is nothing like other counties in PA and when someone leaves, they realize how good of a place it is to live or visit. But honestly, people like me who actually live in Lancaster want to see something other than cows, eat homemade chicken pot pie and corn, and get stuck in traffic with tourists who cannot drive every once in a while.

I do love where I am from, but when it comes to traveling, I want to go somewhere completely opposite of my childhood environment.

Throughout high school and college, there are many places I have thought of visiting, especially in Europe or South America, but one of the main places I want to visit is Switzerland. It is a random place to go to, but the country is beautiful. Whenever I look up pictures, there are mountains with snow on the top, but on the bottom of the mountains, there are hills and hills of wildflowers.

Someone can easily go on a hike on with their friends, or even take a walk with their dog through the hills, which is what I want to do one day. One activity I want to do in Switzerland is slide down in a roller coaster on a mountain there. The country has built-in, metal roller coasters on the side of mountains, where someone can be in an individualized cart and slide down the mountain while looking at the view.

I have seen many videos of tourists who have taken roller coasters down the mountains, and it is amazing to watch. When I am watching these videos, it feels like I am there with the tourists going down the mountain. It is definitely on my bucket list, and it will be one of the first activities I will do when I get into the country. The only problem I have going to Switzerland is they have four main languages, which are German, French, Italian, and Romanian. And depending on where someone is in the country, it is different in each area. This is a problem for me because I am terrible at learning languages, and I will not know what is going on. If I do decide to go, I will most likely ask someone to come with me, so we can suffer figuring out the language together while eating tons of food. Overall, the country is extraordinary and some day, when I am not poor and not drowning in debt, I will visit and share thousands of pictures of the beautiful country.

