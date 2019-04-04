Juried student art exhibit in Sloan

Roxanne Bell

News Editor

rab484@lockhaven.edu

I usually don’t like art displays, but this one was marvelous. Everything seems like it took years to create, but these artists did it in half a semester.

My favorites were acrylic paintings from Shatana Griffin. At first, the vibrant colors caught my attention because they were so bright and all meshed very well together. Usually, these colors are associated with happiness, but as I looked closer I realized Griffin had other ideas in mind.

The three people of color featured in her art had tears coming down their faces. They each had different cultures and backgrounds, most likely from separate countries, but still treated the same. It’s clear that Griffin’s paintings had a deep meaning behind them.

Advertisements