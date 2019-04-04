LHU Students represent at PA Promise Rally

Cassandra Keller

Co-Managing Editor

cmk2356@lockhaven.edu

19 LHU students and faculty along with dozens of Pennsylvania college students went to Harrisburg on Mar 27 to show their support for the PA Promise bills.

A rally was held in the capitol building to encourage legislators to pass the PA Promise bills, SB 111 and HB 244, that would make college more affordable to students.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, student debt for the State System students has increased by 132 percent. Jordan Harris, a democratic legislator, said “No young person in this commonwealth should graduate with a mountain of debt.”

Kenneth Marsh, the president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College & University Faculties(APSCUF), said, “ It[student debt] all starts with them[legislators] not properly funding public higher education. Therefore, the tuition going up, fees going up, housing costs going up, students have to borrow more money. It’s a vicious cycle.”

Various students also got to share their stories at the rally. Catherine Zerfing, a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, shared her experiences as a child growing up homeless and how she doesn’t want her own children to have those experiences. Zerfing said, “With the Pennsylvania Promise, we can reward hard work because we reward hard work on campuses across the state with a degree.”

Student participation in rallies like the one in Harrisburg is a way for students to voice their opinions to legislators. Marsh said, “It’s really good for the legislators to see that the students care. It’s also good for the students to see that the legislators care. People need to see that so that they can continue to build that support.”

When asked why a rally like the PA Promise rally is important to students, Jack Russo, A junior history major at Lock Haven University, said, “Along with taxation, civil participation is one of the few things required of United States citizens.”

The PA promise rally allowed students and faculty to share their stories and demonstrate their needs. Dr Erin Kennedy, the chair of the psychology department at Lock Haven University, said, “It’s time to get the word out. I see too many students who have difficulty paying those last little bit of bills. It[college costs] shouldn’t be that much of a detriment.”

Advertisements