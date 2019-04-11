Ariana and Victoria bring new meaning to “Monopoly”

Kiara Carson

Co-Managing Editor

knc9459@lockhaven.edu

At this point, nothing can really stop Ariana Grande from doing what she does best: making fantastic music. She recently released a single with one of her very close friends, Victoria Monét, not to get confused with her former co-star from “Victorious” Daniella Monet who played kooky character Trina Vega. Victoria Monét is a very talented singer, songwriter and dancer who’s been in the music industry for about five years now producing four fun lyrical and rhythmic albums. Monét helped write Grande’s late 2018 hit “Thank U, Next” and now they’re practically inseparable and this just proves how strong their relationship is. “Monopoly” describes the rich lifestyle that these two women have really come into since their careers as singers and performers have started. Then, it’ll talk about a lot of what the two best friends have in common with each other whether it pertains to how the industry is, how much money they’re making, what people they really mess with or don’t and they’re letting people know it’s all about the business and being successful for them. It also expresses immense sexual preferences from the women declaring they both like men and women. This particularly strikes up an interesting topic about Grande’s personal life because there have been multiple times, she’s been asked what gender she prefers in a romantic relationship and there’s never been a straight answer from her. Even after this new hit was released, Grande tweeted that she will not answer this question because she can date whoever she wants and it’s no one else’s business but their own. Altogether, this song is a transcendent banger to listen to and will have you on your feet dancing with your best girl/boy friends celebrating life and what you have to look forward to especially if it involves making money with the people you love. It’s also a reminder that never let the negative stuff get to you and let it wash away from your presence to be truly happy and make that bread. If you’re negative all the time or something’s clearly bringing you and your motivation down, then how will you ever learn to love life and all the great things it can come with. You are you and no one can take that away from you other than yourself which Grande practically preaches in most of her songs including this one. She’s really grown up from those days at Nickelodeon playing a ditsy redhead. Now, she’s a woman learning more and more about herself and trying to lead an example for the young women and girls who listen to her music to inspire them about what it could be living as an independent woman looking out for herself in a male-dominated world.

Advertisements