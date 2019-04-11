How to not kill your family when they stress you out

Kiara Tinnin

Lifestyles Editor

kct4127@lockhaven.edu

If you’ve just about had enough of it all then join the many of us that are balancing graduation and parents atti- tudes. Graduation is only four beautifully terrifying weeks away and the stress from parents make it feel like it’s next week. If you have a large close-knit family like I do and you’ve grown up spending just about every moment with your fam- ily, then finding a way to fit them into your graduation is going to be a tough. I will be graduating this spring and celebrating this great accomplishment along with others of the graduating class. Trying to keep focus is hard especially when family keeps stressing out about it. Everyone in my family knew that I was graduating this semester and before spring break I let them know of my plans for the big day. When I talked to them just a week ago they all acted as if I was speaking french- which I do speak very well but this wasn’t the case- and proceeded as if they knew noth- ing. So it took me some time to get them back on track and it wasn’t easy. First thing I had to do was make sure I have enough tickets for everyone that is coming. After a quick cringe worthy talk with my aunt, I found out that just about all my family is coming, which made my soul feel like it could roll its eyes too because I didn’t know I had to tell everyone that only some of them could come. It was like I was deny- ing my family a seat at my wedding from all the call phones I got from family I haven’t heard from in so long. Everyone wanted to be there and take part in a happy moment in my life. Then a light bulb turned on and I wondered who they actually think I was getting married to, Wakanda or something? I would just have to let them know that the school only gives student a limited amount of tickets because LHU clearly thinks giving students enough tickets for graduation is asking for too much. I have to make sure that everyone coming up booked their hotel room in advance and could go on this family tour of the campus. Most of my family has never seen the cam- pus before, so giving them a inside look at the places I’ve been studying and spending my time at is a great family moment. Graduation falling on mother’s day weekend is not help- ing either. It has turned my mom into a diva who wants the day all to herself, but can I blame her, not really. Then find- ing my outfit was a little bit of a challenge because when your ordering clothes online they always look good on the model but might look as good on the person ordering it. The day I found the perfect dress literally brought me to tears just thinking of the long awaited goodbye that is com- ing soon. It put things into picture for me, my family just wants to enjoy these happy moments with me. If your family is stressing you out about graduation just remember that this isn’t just your big moment, it’s a big moment for them as well.

