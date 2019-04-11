President Pignatello’s Interview with Lock Haven University Students

Nicole Chappelle

Making sure students have a voice in major decision making at the university and in the community was one goal that President of Lock Haven University, Robert Pignatello, mentioned when he was interviewed by students last Tuesday. President Pignatello is a first generation American and one of the first in his family to obtain a college degree. Throughout his education and careers, Pignatello never thought that he would be in the position that he is today and describes how he “stumbled upon” the job although he knew at the time there was a need for more people to be involved in higher education. Students asked a variety of questions to better understand who Pignatello is and what his goals are on changing the Lock Haven community. Pignatello described how he wants to provide a high-value education for all student that attend the university. One of Lock

Haven’s communication professors, Sharon Stringer, asked “What is a high value high quality education in your mind?” Pignatello said, “Your success is our mission and success comes in many forms.” Pignatello went on to explain that he not only wants the students to be successful in school, but in life, too. High quality education to Pignatello is not only the grades you receive but also the community that surrounds you and the professors that are here to guide each student to success.

When talking about the physical changes that may take place around campus, student Tess English asked, “Regarding the new bike system, how are you going to have cars and bikes coexist safely on campus?” Pignatello explained that the cost of the new bike system is the first step to making this change. Having a transportation committee that students will be involved in was another idea that Pignatello had in mind regarding bikes, buses and cars on campus.

Pignatello also informed students that skateboards will be allowed on campus now and that campus police will be on bikes during the warmer seasons. Pignatello has many positive ideas for change in the LHU community. When asked what he loves most about his new position, he explained, “I love being in a position where I can provide opportunities that I had and to show that realizing the value of an education can help students one day pursue and achieve lifetime careers.”

