A Day in the Life of Football Player

Jamie Julio Rodriguez-Vega

Guest Writer

jjr9304@lockhaven.edu

To get ready for any type of game you need to have the maximum amount of preparation. So for me to be able to write this with full details in just one article is impossible. But, I will try my hardest to give you guys a view into the gameday of a football player at LHU.

I am Jaime Julio RodriguezVega, a freshman outside linebacker. Our gameday starts 48

hours prior to the actual game. I personally try to clean my system by drinking a lot of water and eating lots of fruits and vegetables, as well as good proteins like chicken

and nuts.

I like to watch a lot of film prior to the game. I will always do this with another player

never by myself due to the fact if I have any questions or see something that stands out we can communicate on the spot.

I try to keep my sleep schedule the same throughout the week so I will go

to sleep at 12 A.M and wake up at 6 A.M. When I wake up we usually have a

pre-game meeting to discuss the game plan. After the meeting we would go to

bentley and eat our team breakfast where we talk and get a chance to know

each other.

After breakfast is when it starts to get a little boring, we all pop in our

headphones and listen to music to get ready mentally. Personally, I listen to

a lot of soft music to calm my heart rate down when I get nervous.

Then we get taped up and rolled out and feel ready to go out for pre-game. That is when I

turn my music up to a faster beat. I like to listen to lyrical rappers like KUR or

Joyner Lucas to get me in to mood to hit hard and knock people down.

After the game my family usually is there to see me so I spend the rest of

the day with them. We go eat out and go shopping at Walmart for some snacks.

Then I say my goodbyes and hang out with my friends and enjoy the rest of the

night.

