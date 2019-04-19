Coachella features musical film “Guava Island

Tiana Gair

Copy Editor

teg5895@lockhaven.edu

This past weekend, Childish Gambino headlined the massive music festival Coachella in Indio, California. What he had in store to release during, however, many fans did not expect: a 55-minute musical film named “Guava Island”.

Childish Gambino, also know as Donald Glover, is not new to the world of cinema, though some fans of the actor/rapper only know of his work in the music industry. “Guava Island” is directed by Hiro Murai, a frequent collaborator with Glover.

It stars Glover as local celebrity, Deni Maroon, and pop/R&B star Rihanna as his girlfriend, Kofi Novia. It’s a perfect mix of playful and serious, as the mesmerizing acting

of Glover interacts with the underlying themes of capitalism to create this short film. It even began with a colorful animated beginning narrated by Rihanna, explaining the origins of both the island and their respective characters.

Kofi is a seamstress while Deni works as an employee for Red Cargo, one of the main businesses on the island. However, it is Deni’s music that seems to unite the citizens of Guava Island. This is evident as different groups of people are all seen tuning in to Deni’s angelic voice on their radios.

A few of Childish Gambino’s smash hits were included in the short film,

like “This Is America,” “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer.” All

were released this past summer and were very successful. “This Is America” won Grammy’s for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

In addition to his musical successes, Glover is a star and creator of the series Atlanta, has appeared on the sitcom Community, along with a variety of other films like The Lazarus Effect, The Martian, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and will be the voice of adult Simba in the remake of The Lion King, set to hit theaters later this year. You can now watch Guava Island on Amazon Prime.

Advertisements