Letter to my 16-year-old self

Kiara Tinnin

Lifestyles Editor

kct4127@lockhaven.edu

Dear 16 year-old self,

How do I even begin to talk to you? First, do you ever think that you are so brave and strong for sticking it out this long? It amazes me everyday that you choose to

keep going. Don’t let what the people closest to you say get in your head. Blood may be thicker than water, but your will to fight is stronger.

You fought off hate, discrimination, stereotypes, statist, and even a misogynist in sheep clothing. Keep reading, for the love of God keep reading. You were right to think that books are better than some people actually are in real life. You’re going to let go of five people, don’t hold on to them. Just know that they don’t help you with your goals. Don’t hold on to the past, the things you create will make you forget about any past pain.

Now for the good. I hope you’re sitting because you might you might pass out from the excitement. You find some really good people that make you restore your faith in humans again–especially at CCP.

That is where you new chapter begins, and you make some long lasting friendship that will get you through the many phases of being 19. You and Dad reconnect and this

is still a work in progress but don’t give up. You don’t know how much he needs you in his life. You are the calm in the middle of the storm he’s going to go through.

Oh, I almost forgot, we graduate from college and do some mind blowing work here. For example, we become an editor for the Eagle Eye and produce videos for TV. Doing this made you see what you really want to do in life. Trust your third eye, it doesn’t ever steer you wrong. Sometimes it’s the only way you see through the madness and depression.

If by any chance you get a message from someone on Twitter saying they wanted to talk for whatever reason you couldn’t before, don’t open that message. You don’t want to deal with that, no matter how persistent they are because it makes unhappy and will not like what happens if you do. Remember what Gram said: boys and books don’t mix, and boy was she right because there’s a lot of dummies and you do a great job of curving these fools.

Get to know Kenny and Amy from CEI. They help you make college better. You get your own place, that way you can cook to your heart’s content, and you make a really good chicken and shrimp alfredo. l want you to know that things work out well. Remember to always trust the process.

P.S. I know right now things are hard, but you have so much to smile about, remember that.

Advertisements