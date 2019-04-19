When Do You Become An Adult.

Tiana Gair

Copy Editor

teg5895@lockhaven.edu

To first answer this question, one must ask themselves what they

personally expect from an adult. Who do you look at and consider to be

mature enough, wise enough, and independent enough to be worthy of

the title?

In my opinion, it has little to do with age and everything to do with

the actual person at question. Sure, legally at 18 one can start making

their own decisions about voting, buying and smoking cigarettes, joining the army, and piling up credit card debt. However, I believe that

some of those decisions, if not all, help mold a person in various ways

on their path to adulthood.

I know that I am impressed with someone who has massive responsibilities. Additionally, people who become self-sufficient financially after college are most likely on their way to becoming a full-on grown-up

as well. Seeing that someone has life goals, ambitions, and a plan to

accomplish these things also commands respect from me, personally.

Another aspect of “adulting’” to me is making your own choices,

even on a small scale. Some people do this from a very young age if

their parents and/or guardians encourage independence and creativity.

Others include their parents in every decision—even people who are

about to graduate college.

Being an adult has many components that even I haven’t mentioned, and probably more than I know. As I said before, the definition

of ‘adult’ is subjective and typically unique to a degr

