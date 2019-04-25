Baseball drops doubleheader to Seton Hill

Adam Kaylor

Graduate Assistant

ank4635@lockhaven.edu

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Lock Haven University baseball team (18-18-1) dropped a doubleheader to Seton Hill (22-18) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action on a rainy Tuesday afternoon at Watkins Field.

Game 1: L, 6-2

Seton Hill took the first game scoring two runs in both the fourth and sixth innings to erase Lock Haven’s 2-1 lead and win the game.

John Banes (Springfield, Pa./Cumberland CC), Liam McArthur (Basking Ridge, N.J./Seton Hall) and Colby Hiddemen (Honey Brook, Pa./Twin Valley) each provided one of the Bald Eagles three hits. Hiddeman and Max Joseph (Marlton, N.J./Harford CC) each drove in one run for The Haven.

Game 2: L, 8-6

The teams were knotted at 3-3 going into the fifth inning when Isaac Porter (Beech Creek, Pa./St. Bonaventure) stepped to the plate and put a towering shot over the right field fence to edge the Bald Eagles in front. In the seventh inning, with Lock Haven leading 6-4 Seton Hill’s Parker Denny launched a game winning grand slam over the left field fence.

Porter finished the game 3-4 with two RBI’s including his homerun in the fifth inning. McArthur had another strong game finishing with two hits, an RBI and a walk.

Reagan Lawlor (McMurray, Pa./Peters Township) and Cameron Kutchey (Smithsburg, Md./Smithsburg) all contributed an RBI and a hit as part of The Haven’s eight hit day.

UP NEXT:

Lock Haven will travel to Bloomsburg on Friday, April 26 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for the first two games of a 4-game weekend series. On Saturday, the teams return to Lock Haven for the final two games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday’s games are also part of Coaches vs Cancer. The event is set to raise money for the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, based in Danville, Pa. Funds raised will be split between pediatric cancer research for the deadliest form of pediatric cancer – pediatric brain tumors, and child life programs.

