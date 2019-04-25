Beyonce’s “Homecoming” performance is spectacular!

Kiara Tinnin

If Beyonce’s new film Homecoming didn’t blow your mind something might be off with you. The Grammy winning singer gave fans a behind the scenes looking into her Coachella performance that sent the world into a friendsies. Which DJ khaled proudly profested to the world “After Beyonce was through with this performance Coachella would have to rename Coachella the Beychella,” and he wasn’t wrong.

Beyonce’s states in the film that she wanted to bring more than just her voice to this performance because she would be the first African American singer to headline Coachella since the concert began in 1999. Since then the Valley Music and Arts Festival has had artist like Childish Gambino, Kanye West, and Idris Elba to new performer Ariana Grande grace the stage.

In the film Knowles states that in her hometown of Houston she would attend the home coming events of other HBCUs and how the experience left her lost for words. Knowles continued that if she had went to college it would have been an HBCU but her schooling was traveling around the world and life was her teacher. When she put this performance together she made sure to include everything you would see at a HBCU homecoming like the steppers, an orchestra of African American musicians, vocalist, dancers and more.

The delicate way she gave viewers intimate look into the eight month long rehearsal that humbled and challenged the singer to find a balance between being a artist, wife and mother of three. Explaining what it was like to try to get back in shape, after giving birth to twins Knowles put herself on a strict diet of no meat, carbs, sugars, dairy, and alcohol from her diet and admitted she was “hungry.”

Knowles also included dancer, vocalist and instrumentalist from different part of the country to immerse viewers into the divers world of HBCU students.

