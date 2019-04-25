Tiana Gair

Copy Editor

kteg5895@lockhaven.edu

Being in college with nearly no disposable income can be rough, especially when summer rolls around. There are so many possibilities of things to do and so much time to do them! Having been in this situation before, here is a list of a few summer destinations that can fit in a college student’s budget.

Rock Run: This is on every central Pennsylvania teenager/young adult’s must-do list over summer vacation. Rock Run is a river and trail that has swimming hole, which is the main attraction. There are even a few larger rocks that are typically jumped off of to dive into the swimming hole. The water is clear and the scenery is beautiful! The best part: it is FREE!

Bald Eagle State Park: This park is located in Howard, PA and has two campgrounds, boating and swimming areas. Pack a cooler and load your friends in the car–Bald Eagle mimics a beach area.

Delgrosso’s Amusement Park: Located in Tipton, PA, Delgrosso’s prides itself in having lots of fun for a low price. You can pack up a car full of your friends and first enjoy their amusement park. Then, right across a skywalk, their water park is waiting to cool you off. In total, an all-day pass is never more than $35, and there are usually sales on passes throughout the summer.

Knoebel’s: Located in Elysburg, PA is this wonderful free-admission amusement park. Not only are there rides, but there is also amazing food, a haunted mansion, wooden roller coasters, and more. There’s even a pool area if you want to cool off! While it doesn’t cost anything to get in, you have to buy tickets or passes to ride some of the attractions, which are all under $40.

Road Trip to Canada: Who doesn’t love a good road trip? Depending on where you are located over the summer, a road trip should be able to fit into your budget. Plus if you’re over the age of 19, you can take on the bar scene in most provinces.

Beaches in Delaware/Maryland/New Jersey: Beaches in these states are the hot-spots for the biggest boardwalks in America. With that being said, there is lots to do! Seniors in high school tend to barrage Ocean City, MD and Wildwood, NJ. My personal favorite is Bethany Beach in Delaware–only a 30 minute drive from the madness of OCMD.

Tip: Always remember to Airbnb instead of booking hotels—it is much cheaper for (usually) more space.

