App State slips by Haven in shootout

Doug Spatafore

Sports Information Director

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – After 80 minutes of double-overtime action, the Lock Haven University field hockey team (2-4) was edged out, 1-0, today at home in a thrilling shootout by Appalachian State (6-0).

With the narrow non-conference win, App State improved to 6-0, while Lock Haven moved to 2-4 overall.

After 60 minutes of regulation the two teams were deadlocked at 0-0, and after two periods and 20 total minutes of overtime, the contest remained scoreless.

The outcome of the match was decided on the stick of Friederike Stegen who converted App State’s fourth shootout attempt. Up until that point, it was the two goalkeepers, who kept the shootout deadlocked at 0-0, but Stegen scored and it provided the game-winning mark for the visitors.

LHU goalie Joaquina Orlandini (Concordi, Entre Rios, Argentina/San Antonio School) was outstanding throughout and her exceptional play carried over into extra time and the shootout. She made a brilliant diving stop and a lunging kick-save during the shootout to keep the Bald Eagles in the match. Orlandini finished with five saves in 80 total minutes of play.

App State goalkeeper Rachel Gaines made seven saves as Lock Haven forced the attack and kept the offensive pressure on.

The freshmen duo of Amy Stevens (Castle Creek, N.Y./Whitney Point) and Jazmin Palma (Entre Rios Province, Argentina./Colegio Sagrado Corazon de Jesus) did all they could to spark the attack. Stevens had a game-high five shots and Palma registered four.

LHU held a slight 11-10 advantage in shots and penalty corners were even at 6-6.

The Bald Eagle defense was once again tough at home and continued to limit the opposition to only a few strong scoring opportunities. Kayla Brathwaite (Arouca, Trinidad and Tobago/Bishop Anstey East) turned in a strong effort for The Haven. The standout’s two-way play was impressive as she helped control the midfield play and aided LHU’s outstanding defensive hold on the game.

Lock Haven will return to action on Sunday, September 22 vs. Davidson in the Bald Eagles 2019 A-10 opener.

The Bald Eagles were picked fifth in the A-10 Preseason Coaches’ poll, released August 19. Saint Joseph’s, the defending A-10 champions, received eight of nine first-place votes and was picked as the preseason-favorite. Virginia Commonwealth checked in at No. 2 and Massachusetts rounded out the top-three teams. Richmond checked in at No. 4, one spot ahead of the Bald Eagles, who were slotted in the No. 5 spot. Lock Haven was followed by No. 6 La Salle, No. 7 Saint Francis, No. 8 Davidson and No. 9 Saint Louis.

Last season, the Bald Eagles were 3-5 in A-10 action, thanks to wins over Davidson, Saint Louis and La Salle. All three conference wins came by way of a shutout and LHU outscored their conference foes 9-0 in those three games.

