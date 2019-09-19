City Tour: Clearfield

Kristin Turner

Staff Writer

kat5346@lockhaven.edu

My town of Clearfield is kind of nice, but there’s not that much to do around town that doesn’t involve spending money. We have the theater in town that shows two movies at 7 and 9 each night except for when Avengers Endgame came out. They only had time to feature one showing at 7 because it was a three hour movie.

We have the CAST building that puts on a variety of plays. My grandmother and I saw “Mamma Mia” and a kids version of “Lion King.” My dad and I have seen “Rock of Ages.” I have seen “Grease” with my family.

We have the fair every year at the fairgrounds. We have gotten some awesome acts to play at the fair over the years. We’ve had Big Time Rush, Jeff Dunham, Tenth Avenue North, Three Doors Down, A Day Awaits, Kane Brown, and Lady Antebellum. My Aunt Heather has even sung at the fair, in the parade, and at the Altoona Curve games.

We have a Fun Central where they have all kinds of arcade games like, a soft play gym, Laser Tag, and a pirate theme black light mini-golf.

We do have a library that I used to go to when I was a kid but I stopped when I got older because I was too busy to go to the library to read books.

We have an art gallery where they do drawing classes there and they once did an Irish Festival there that me and my grandmother went to. It was fun because I am part Irish on both of my parents’ side of the family and I felt very in tune with my Irish side.

We have a Lock Haven campus in Clearfield, but they mostly offer classes for Nursing and Criminal Justice Majors. I tried to take a math class there so that if I needed help, my grandmother could have a friend of hers help me, but they were not offering any math classes anymore.

Around town our mascot is the bison for the elementary, middle and high school. When I was in high school, I went to a few of the football games and we were a pretty good football team.

My grandparents used to own a furniture store in town called Rowles Family Furniture, but they sold it to the Country Butcher after they had a lack of business because of people shopping out of town instead of shopping locally for their furniture.

A lot of businesses and shops have come and gone out of Clearfield and it’s becoming more of a retirement town than a flourishing town. It may not be popular to visit and there might not be much for outsiders to do, but it’s still home to me and just perfect for small townspeople.

Advertisements