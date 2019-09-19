“Overcomer” is a real inspiration.

Kristin Turner

Staff Writer

kat5346@lockhaven.edu

“Overcomer” is a wonderful film about a troubled teen girl with asthma who tries out for the cross-country team at her high school. Her coach isn’t too keen on her joining because no one else tried out, she has asthma, and can’t deal with anymore stress as he was already dealing with so much like losing his basketball team over some surprising and unexpected news.

The girl’s coach eventually decided to be her coach after some good convincing and a little outsider advice. He meets a new-found friend in the hospital, who has a shocking past, that will help the girl push beyond her limits and overcome her asthma.

I was really engaged with the movie since I also live with asthma. I could understand and relate a lot to her situation. Additionally, I have a troubled past, but not as bad as hers; I also come from a special needs family.

Both of my parents have learning disabilities and both my sister and my mother have autism. My sister also has Asperger’s syndrome. I was the only one in my household that didn’t have a mental problem leaving me the odd man out and because of their disabilities, neither of my parents knew how to raise children, which gave my grandmother a reason to help out.

It is because of her that I’ve grown stronger throughout my life due to her helpful life lessons, words of wisdom, and religious faith. Her faith has really rubbed off on me over the years making me want to be a born-again Christian.

Now, I am a strong Christian because I know what my values are and where to find my strength. I am blessed to say that I find my strength in the bible, listening to worship songs, and reflecting on how far I’ve come. “Overcomer” will definitely make you feel a sense of getting in touch with yourself and learning what’s more important in life. It wants to let people know that it’s okay to challenge yourself because you could learn something very valuable.

With the cast of Alex Kendrick, Aryn Wright-Thompson, Cameron Arnett, Priscilla C. Shirer, Ben Davies, and Denise Armstrong, you can tell this movie has a special message for its audience besides defying statistics and following your dreams.

I thought the actors did an amazing job of playing the characters because they really put out a powerful story of taking whatever any mental, emotional, or physical issues you may have. They also showed how to expand your restrictions because of the passion you exhibit that overcomes your dysfunctionality.

It teaches young, impressionable audiences that moving on from the negative and focusing on the positive, as well as ways to build-up your self-esteem. I know that Alex Kendrick has been in a few different Christian movies because his reputation precedes him. This movie isn’t far off from some of their ideals.

This is probably one of the reasons why it can be found on Pureflix. Now, this very similar to Netflix except it only showcases Christian movies, which is perfect for those who feel that the majority of the movies that get produced these days are below their ideals.

