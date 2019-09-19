Why new phones, why not new laptops?

Kiara Carson

Managing Editor

knc9459@lockhaven.edu

Apple has recently come out with their newest phone, the iPhone 11 Pro and it is everything people have predicted it would look like. It has three cameras now instead of two making it potentially better, but how does it affect the quality of the picture? Also, it’s contrasted from its predecessor, the iPhone 11 which is also brand new, but it only has two cameras on the back of it. Does that mean the iPhone 11 Pro is so called “more professional” than the other one because it has an extra camera, making it even more expensive? At this point, the new phones aren’t designed for the older generation. The income might be coming from the older generation, but that’s because the younger generation will keep asking for the newest technology just to be “too cool for school”. They should stop making new phones and work on creating newer laptops instead. Laptops have more purpose value than phones and are used by a lot more people than just the new kids who want the newest gadgets for show. Necessity is key and the only purpose the iPhone 11 Pro gives is the ability to take more amazing photos. So, if you’re not a photographer, don’t waste a whole lot of money for the same features any other iPhone can bring you. The only reason I would have to get this phone is if my phone provider decided it was time for me to upgrade from my 7plus to the Pro. I wouldn’t even take the Pro; I’d chose the regular iPhone 11 because it’s not so complex looking as the other one and I can get it in purple if I really wanted to. It may seem cool now to have all these new phones, but laptops and their accessories should be the real market. At this point in time, no one is really using pen and paper unless it’s for small things, but even then, we can easily turn to our laptops and type everything up. Apple should be using their money and equipment to advance their MacBooks or even their iPads. It seems as though they take everything their original MacBook had and as they update it, they took its gadgets away to give it to the phones. Wrong business move, I think it’s about time for iPhones to take a break and let the MacBooks have their toys back.

