Judy’s goal, strong second half lift LHU over La Salle

PHILADELPHIA – Tia Judy (East Prospect, Pa./Homeschooled) scored early in the second half and it proved to be difference in the outcome, as the Lock Haven University field hockey team (5-6, 3-1 A-10) downed La Salle (5-6, 2-1 A-10), 1-0, for an important Atlantic 10 Conference (A-10) road win.

With the win, the Bald Eagles improved to 3-1 in A-10 action and it marked the first conference loss of the season for host-La Salle.

Overall, it was another brilliant defensive effort from LHU which paved the way for the shutout-win. Leading the way was goalkeeper Joaquina Orlandini (Concordia, Entre Rios, Argentina/San Antonio School) who made three big saves to preserve the clean sheet.

Despite three La Salle first-half shots, the two teams were deadlocked in a scoreless draw at halftime.

The difference was the second half of the match as the LHU offense surged and got rolling early in the third quarter, and the energized pressure put the Bald Eagles on the scoreboard minutes into the second half, thanks to a Judy-goal in the 34th minute.

Credit must be given to the Lock Haven defensive unit that shut the hosts down in the second half of play. Niamh Sexton (Fermoy, Ireland/Loreto Secondary School Fermoy) led the charge on defense.

Lock Haven will return home to host Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, October 11 at 3 p.m. LHU will host Lehigh on Sunday, October 13 at 1 p.m.