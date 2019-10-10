Perfect couple become separate but, still doting parents

Kiara Carson

Managing Editor

knc9459@lockhaven.edu

One of the most popular celebrity couples has broken up and it was a shock to us all! Kylie Jenner recently broke off her relationship with Travis Scott, even though it seemed like everything was great leading up to inevitable demise.

They recently featured in Playboy magazine together and looked absolutely stunning together, fawning their affection for each other. Was this real or was it all a facade to give some positive views before things exploded negatively?

Their relationship seemed perfect from all the publicity and social media interactions we received from them about how much they loved each other. They seemed to have had a picture perfect family as well when their daughter, Stormi, was born. Both parents have obviously expressed much love for their daughter and there were even speculations that Jenner wanted another child from Scott.

Those speculations were brought into even more light after their breakup with people saying Scott didn’t want another child quite yet and Jenner was tired of waiting.

Others guess that they both spent too much apart once Scott went on tour and things weren’t the same when he came back into the household. The relationship became strained and eventually estranged like they didn’t know each other at all anymore.

Then, there are these huge rumors going around that Jenner wants to get back together with her first love and ex-boyfriend, Tyga. They were seen in the same vacinity of each other in the middle of the night on multiple occassions and automatically everyone assumes they’re back together or he’s the reason she broke up with Scott.

Jenner actually spoke out about these particular rumors about her and Tyga posting her denial on Twitter. She tweets “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

Then she writes a follow-up tweet saying “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!! Our friendship and our daughter is priority” making sure to really kill and bury the rumors.

But that seems to not have worked on fans as everyday new rumors come out about the interactions between all three parties of a possible love triangle on social media.

To Jenner, the internet may seem dramatic, but it honestly just raises questions that the public wants to know about. Things that celebrities won’t even respond to nor do they have to. At this point, we hope that the two parents can ultimately come back together, but it’s perfectly fine for them to be caring parents to Storm and live separate lives as well.