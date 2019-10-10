Spooky Season Traditions

Kristin Turner

Staff Writer

kat5346@lockhaven.edu

We all have that one tradition that we do around Halloween time. Whether it be going on a haunted hayride, walking through a haunted house, or walking through a haunted corn maze.

I have been on a haunted hayride and walked through a haunted corn maze, which seem like the standard things to do to celebrate this wonderful holiday. Some things that I’ve always wanted to do was go to Kennywood theme park in October, go to Disney World for Halloween, or go to Universal Studios for Halloween.

Kennywood decorates their entire theme park for Halloween and the employees dress up as something scary and they scare their guests. They have fog all throughout the park, they put cobwebs in some places, and they put red food coloring in their fountain to make it look like blood.

Disney does about the same thing, only they make it bigger by doing a huge parade and they have the characters dress up for Halloween. Guests even go to the Haunted Mansion and the Tower of Terror a lot more to get into the spirit of Halloween.

Universal Studios does a massive celebration like Disney does. Every year, they have a thing called Halloween Horror Nights where the rides are decorated, they have loads of walkthrough mazes based off of movies and tv shows like “The Walking Dead”, all of the famous horror movies, and they even added a new one for “Stranger Things”.

Some general traditions could be going trick-or-treating, going to Halloween Parties, listening to Halloween music, making Halloween treats, or watching Halloween movies.

Every year, I always listen to Halloween music and watch scary movies even though it drives my grandmother crazy. Whenever I’m at school, I always go to a Halloween party and they play a lot of spooky music. When I was at Edinboro, I went to a Halloween party for Chi Alpha and I really got into the music while enjoying a variety of delicious treats.

At Lock Haven, I went to one for New Life and it was super fun. When I was younger, I used to go trick-or-treating. There was this one house that I will never forget where there was this guy that dressed up as a gorilla and he would scare everyone that came up for candy.

I saw him and I told my mom to go and get the candy for me because I didn’t want to go anywhere near the guy giving out candy. My mom does and she’s laughing because I won’t go anywhere near the guy because I’m afraid of him.

As I got older though and started college, I wasn’t trick-or-treating as much anymore and there aren’t any places to trick-or-treat in college. When I was home, I always got my grandmother’s leftover treats.

When my dad gave out candy, he’d always play Halloween music and sounds. He always had a habit of scaring the crap out of me with his evil laugh and the scary sounds tape that he used. Even though some things terrified me and some treats were bittersweet, it felt sacred to keep things going and I’m glad they do.