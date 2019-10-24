By Dr. Laxman Satya

An authentic musical Cuban experience

On October 15th, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated an evening with melodious tunes and songs from Cuba. MPR at the PUB reverberated with live combination of soft and gentle percussion, bongos, base-guitar, electronic keyboard, and the native Cuban tres guitar. Four musicians including the lady leader singer performed a show to remember. They not only played the music but also treated the audience to Cuban culture thru varieties of songs. The graceful and majestic beats produced what the lady singer mentioned as the ‘Classic Latin Jazz.’ Some examples of this were the lovely demonstration of Cha-Cha, Son, Salsa, Changui, Bolero, and Huancayo. The beats simply mesmerized the audience to thrilling sensation.

The melodious voice of the lead lady singer was enchanting to say the least. She also played the electric keyboard with great ease and expertise. The drummer explained that he was playing single handedly, what normally three performers do. That is, one plays the wooden box, other plays the bongos, and the third just plays percussion. In sum, all the instruments were in dialogue with each other to thrill the small quality crowd of some twenty-five to thirty people in the hall. The musicians were young and very cheerful in answering queries from the students.

Two of the musicians were born and raised in Cuba’s culture of street music. They informed that music is the life blood of Cuban society. There’s music everywhere in Cuba. Even passersby simply join in camaraderie with any group playing music in the neighborhood during weekends or holidays. Apparently, before 1960, the tres and piano were never played in tandem. This, because the former was associated with folk music while the latter was reserved for the elite homes, clubs, and hotels only. But the popular tradition of conjunto brought the two together, erasing the class distinction thru music. Now it has become the most common form of Cuban musical tradition we were treated to, live.

On the whole, this was a great invitation to savor a rich culture, which also promoted the celebration of multicultural diversity on our campus. But celebrating Hispanic Heritage without food? Rather disappointing. Perhaps, LHU could increase funding for more such cultural activities. Nevertheless, it was an evening of recreation and relaxation, especially at this time of mid-term stress.

