 Haven Cupboard open for business

Mia Swales

Sports Editor

The Haven Cupboard had its grand open on Oct. 16th. The Cupboard will be open every Wednesday for the rest of the fall semester from 7-9 pm. The cupboard is currently located across from the East Campus Science Center at the synagogue.

The Haven Cupboard has been in the works for a little over a year. With the hard work of many students, staff and faculty members the cupboard has now been unveiled. The Haven Cupboard came about when students approached the Assistant Director of the Center for Excellence and Inclusion Amy Downes. At the opening Downes stated, “They approached me when I was new to this position and talked about how they wanted to find a project that would help other students. It is inspirational to be surrounded by students who want to help others. At CEI, everything we do, we do with love.” Students and Downes dreams have now come true.

Opening night had an unwavering amount of support from students and faculty. The night was a huge success as the Haven Cupboard gave out around 370 pounds of food, which translates to about 4 meals per student. Downes said, “Many times, the place where a student chooses to cut their budget is food and other essential items so that they can afford to buy their textbooks, pay their tuition, and afford transportation to be able to get to work. In order for students to excel and be successful, they must have their basic needs met. It is a fundamental human right.” The goal of the Haven Cupboard is not only to help students but to be a pivotal and vital resource to students so that they can be successful in a healthy manor. It is a resource just like any other office on campus. It is free of cost. It is a safe space filled with love and nutrients.

The Haven Cupboard has a lot to offer to students not only a safe space – but canned foods, breakfast foods, snacks, hygiene care and more. The Haven Cupboard has now partnered with Weis Markets and Walmart. The Cupboard is also accepting donations. Non-perishable items can be dropped off from 5-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday as well. Other arrangements can be made at havencupboard@lockhaven.edu

You can also make a financial contribution to the Haven Cupboard Fund through the Lock Haven University Foundation at www.givetolhu.com (in the designation section select “Other” from the drop-down list, a white box will appear, type “Haven Cupboard” in the box) or place a check (made payable to LHUF-Haven Cupboard) in inter-office mail to LHU Foundation, 214 Ulmer Hall.

