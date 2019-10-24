LHU Field Hockey celebrates Senior Day with 4-0 win

Doug Spatafore

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Looking to bounce back from an Atlantic 10 Conference (A-10) loss on Friday (Oct. 18), the Lock Haven University field hockey team (8-7) did just that and the Bald Eagles celebrated their 2019 Senior Day in fashion with a dominating, 4-0, shutout-win over visiting Wagner College (1-9)

Today marked the final home game of the 2019 regular season for the Bald Eagles, and with that being said, they celebrated Senior Day 2019 and honored the seniors prior to the game.

The 2019 LHU field hockey seniors include Kayla Brathwaite (Arouca, Trinidad and Tobago/Bishop Anstey East), MacKenzie Farley (East Berlin, Pa./Bermudian Springs), Anna King (Edinburgh, Scotland/Dollar Academy), Emily Robb (Millersville, Pa./ Penn Manor), Katie Supey (Lehman, Pa./Lake Lehman), Taryn Piano (Temple, Pa./Muhlenberg) and Taylor Plouse (Middletown, Pa./Lower Dauphin), along with student assistant Jordan Crispeno.

This marked the first ever meeting between Lock Haven and Wagner in the sport of field hockey. The 2019 season is Wagner’s first of varsity field hockey after the school announced the addition of the program in January 2018.

With the win today, LHU moved above .500 once again at 8-7 overall. Six of Lock Haven’s eight wins this season have come at home, as the Bald Eagles went 6-4 on Charlotte Smith Field this fall.

The shutout today marked the fifth of the season for LHU and standout goalkeeper Joaquina Orlandini (Concordia, Entre Rios, Argentina/San Antonio School). Orlandini made one save today and picked up her seventh win of the season.

Overall, it was a dominating performance from the Bald Eagles today. LHU outshot Wagner 23-2 and held a 12-2 advantage in penalty corners.

The goals today came from a pair of seniors and two freshmen, as four different players scored in the win.

Seniors Supey and Farley scored first-quarter goals for Lock Haven. Standout-freshmen Jazmin Palma (Entre Rios Province, Argentina./Colegio Sagrado Corazon de Jesus) and Amy Stevens (Castle Creek, N.Y./Whitney Point) both scored as well.

Palma had two assists to round out another solid effort that yielded four total points on the afternoon.

Supey put LHU up 1-0 5:29 into the game after she knocked home a pass from Palma.

It was 2-0 in the ninth minute, as Farley tapped one past the Wagner goalie after Brathwaite, a senior, made a great play on the end line, and slotted the ball back to Farley.

Stevens made it 3-0 in the 30th minute and Palma capped the scoring late in the game.

Robb, another senior found a spot on the score sheet after registering an assist.

Farley was outstanding all-around today and Robb was tremendous on defense as the duo headlined a long list of notable individual performances.