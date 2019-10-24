Movies that set the spooky mood

By Eric Sass

While autumn is settling in, trees are of fabulous colors with their changing leaves. It’s an overall awesome setting to enjoy a movie with some family and friends.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: This masterpiece of a film, from Steven Spielberg, takes place in a suburban neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley in southern California. Ten-year-old Elliott finds something hiding in a shelter. The alien then meets the boys five-year-old sister, Gertie (Drew Barrymore.) Together, Elliott and his siblings try and hide E.T. and help him return to his home planet while attempting to hide it from the government. Released in June 1982, while maybe not an actual horror kind of film, it does have its moments and takes place around Halloween.

Tremors: While this series has six movies, the original could be the best as seems to be the case in many movie series. Kevin Bacon and Reba McEntire are stars. Out in the high desert east of the Sierra Nevada mountains, two handymen head from Perfection to Bixby looking for a new life. When people begin being killed, suspicion starts from the first victim that these deaths are no accident. After the mysterious creature is discovered, Val and Earl, along with the town’s residents, attempt to rid of these graboids.

The Birds: A 1963 film by Alfred Hitchcock. Series of unexplained violent bird attacks on the residents of Bodega Bay in California.

Child’s Play: Star Catherine Hicks, who plays a widowed mother, gives her son a doll for his birthday unaware the doll is possessed by the soul of a serial killer.

Halloween: Arguably the best movie ever made for Halloween. Michael Myers, a serial killer, who was committed for murdering his teenage sister. He escaped fifteen years later to his hometown, where he stalks a female babysitter and her friends.

Friday The 13th: One of the longest series of movies at eleven and starring Kevin Bacon, again. A group of teenage counselors while trying to re-open an abandoned summer camp, are murdered one by one.

Arachnophobia: Who remembers this one? Starring John Goodman, in 1990, a newly discovered venezuelan spider transported to a small american town produces a new deadly spider, which begin killing the town’s residents one by one.

Children Of The Corn: Taking place in the fictitious rural town of Gatlin, Nebraska. The children of the town are enticed to ritually murder the adults and a couple traveling across country, to ensure a corn harvest.

Cujo: Based on a 1981 novel by Stephen King. A rabid St. Bernard who traps a mother and her child inside their car without food or water during a heat wave, and their attempts to survive.

The Conjuring: As the only title made in the last decade to make the list, a 2013 supernatural film. The Warrens come to the assistance of the Perron family, who experienced increasingly disturbing events in their Rhode Island farmhouse in 1971.