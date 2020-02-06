Kobe Bryant Death Reaction

Mark Matthews

Opinions Editor

On January 26, the whole world was in shock and disbelief as reports came out that Kobe Bryant lost his life in a helicopter crash in California. In addition, the eight other passengers with Bryant succumbed in the crash, including Kobe’s 13 year old daughter, Gianna who was a basketball player herself as well.

Kobe Bean Bryant, known as the “Black Mamba” was a five time NBA champion who spent all of his 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. Additionally, he was a two time recipient of the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and was winner of the regular season MVP award of the 2007-08 season. Bryant was selected to the NBA All-Star team 18 times as well.

Many emotions and gloominess spreaded around the country when the Bryant death news became official. Bryant was not just a really talented basketball player. The impact he developed towards fans and family members made it that much more difficult to fathom his death.

Many Twitter posts became public as the news came out. Miami Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro on his tweet said, “Every team has to retire 24.” Herro was referring to Bryant’s jersey number for the Lakers.

Herro’s idea of this act of solitude for Kobe Bryant spread to other teams and players. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban already announced they have retired number 24.

Many players changed their jersey numbers to honor Kobe. Some players such as Terrance Ross, Maurice Harkless changed their number 8 jersey to honor and respect Kobe. Others kept their jersey number to respect him, including Indiana Pacers players Justin Holiday and Alize Johnson. Holiday kept the number 8 jersey number and Johnson kept the number 24 jersey number.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook did a unique tribute by changing his number 2 jersey to 28 to honor Gianna’s number 2 jersey and Kobe’s 8 jersey at the same time.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie changed his jersey number from 8 to 26 to honor Gianna and Kobe. 26 is symbolic to Dinwiddie, because 2 (Gianna’s number) + 24 (Kobe’s number) equals 26.

Bryant received an immense amount of tributes to honor the legend. Many tributal Instagram posts went viral as fellow NBA players including LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony. James’ post began, “I’m not ready but here I go. Man I’m sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” Ironically, the night before Bryant’s passing, James passed Bryant for third all-time in career points.

At the first Philadelphia 76ers home game on January 28 against the Golden State Warriors the Wells Fargo Center honored Bryant, Gianna, and the seven other victims on the helicopter crash with nine bell rings. Also during the national anthem, the jersey of Bryant’s high school, Lower Merion was displayed in the center of the arena. Lower Merion High School is right on the Philadelphia Main Line suburbs, where Bryant resided during his childhood.

Current Lock Haven senior guard Christian Kelly gave his words of how Kobe impacted his journey in basketball. Kelly said, “He impacted me in life a lot not just in basketball but generally speaking. On his approach with the game of basketball the hard work, detail, accountability, responsibility and leadership aspects it takes to become a great player and a winner.” Kelly added, “Kobe said give it you have so you don’t feel any regret that you did not put forth all the time and energy you could have to accomplish your dreams.”

Kobe Bryant throughout his career had many inspirational quotes. Bryant’s famous slogan of “mamba mentality” is the mindset he will stamp for everyone to remember for a lifetime. One other quote that stood out was when he said, “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.” This quote stands out, because even though Bryant is gone, he will always remain impactful for generations to come.