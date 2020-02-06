Letter to the Editor

Cassandra Keller

Managing Editor

cmk2356@lockhaven.edu

Re “How #MeToo Is Smashing the Casting Couch (The New York Times, Jan 30)

I agree with you that the #MeToo movement has brought a lot of awareness to the problems in Hollywood and the entertainment industry, but your article leaves out a lot of the other contributions that the movement has brought change and awareness too. The simplest being the Raise the Wage Act, H.R.582. The #MeToo movement brought awareness to the widespread problems involving sexual harassment in not just the entertainment industry, but every industry, including resturant works. When working on tipped minimum wage, tips are everything. Customers could easily sexual harasse a worker before the #MeToo movement and they wouldn’t report it because they would lose their tip which often times was more than half their pay. According to congress.gov, the Raise the Wage act will help to get rid of the tipped minimum wage and make it somewhat easier for workers to report when a customer sexually harasses them. #MeToo brought these problems into the public eye and has helped to give the act the steam it needs to get passed.