“Courageous” review

Krissy Turner

Lifestyles Editor

kat5346@lockhaven.edu

“Courageous” is about four police officers who struggle with their faith and their roles as husbands and fathers after a tragedy strikes and they make a decision that changes all of their lives.

This movie came out Sept. 30, 2011, with the cast of Alex Kendrick, Ken Bevel, Kevin Downes, Ben Davies, and Robert Amaya. It was also directed by Alex Kendrick.

I thought the actors did a fantastic job of playing the characters because they really threw emotion into their characters. They gave an ecstatic representation of what it means to be a good father and a good husband. They also how well they raised their kids on faith.

Alex Kendrick is known for projects such as “Overcomer,” “Facing the Giants” and “Flywheel.” He and his brother co-write and produce all of the movies from Sherwood Pictures. He directs a lot of Christian movies and has even starred in a few of them.

Ken Bevel is known for being in the movie “Fireproof.” He is the senior associate pastor at Sherwood Church and is retired from the United States Marine Corps.

Kevin Downes is known for projects such as “I Can Only Imagine,” “Mom’s Night Out” and “Silver Bells.”

Ben Davies is known for projects such as “Overcomer,” “I’m Not Ashamed,” “War Room,” and “New Hope.”

Robert Amaya is known for projects such as “Altar Egos,” “God’s Compass,” “Mom’s Night Out,” and “October Baby.”

I loved how some of the kids of a couple of the actors were involved in the movie. For example, Alex’s one son was in this movie and he had another one in the movie “Overcomer.”

I first saw this movie with my dad when my church back home was showing it. We both loved it. My dad actually cried at the sad parts of the movie but I managed to hold my emotions together.

My dad and I love watching Christian movies together because it brings us closer together as father and daughter. It is how we bond. He loved how the movie explained what being a good father meant as well as being a good husband.