Midterm Tips

Krissy Turner

Lifestyles manager

kat5346@lockhaven.edu

We all get stressed over midterms. Who doesn’t? Here are some tips for when midterms come around.

Take a break when you’re studying for midterms because even your brain needs a break! It can be overwhelming to try to cram all of the information you’re studying for in one sitting! Listen to music while you study. Studies have shown that listening to music while you work or study makes you more productive. It could also put you in a good mood! Get a good night’s rest. It will make your mind sharper for your midterms. Eat breakfast. It will give you energy and keep you focused not only on your midterms but also when you are studying. Take your time when you are studying and when you are taking your midterms. Make sure you answer every question and check over everything after you are done with your midterm. Review what you learned in class and make sure you understand what the concepts were. It will help you remember for the midterm. Make flash cards for important vocabulary words. It will help you remember those words and what they mean for the midterm! If you do not understand something, go to tutoring, work with a friend, or ask your professor for help. That is what the professor and the tutors are for and a friend would be happy to help! Regulate your time for studying because as important as it is to get a good grade on your midterms, you need to make time for a break as well. Look at past exams to know how it will be set up and then you know how to set up a practice exam. Stay organized because it will help avoid the hassle of trying to find class notes from a long time ago. Start a study group. It helps when you can gather a few of your friends that are in the same class and can study together because you can help each other become prepared for your midterm. Make studying fun. It helps you remember the material if you can create fun ways to remember the material. Ask your professor what is going to be on the midterm because that will help you understand what to study and what you do not need to study. Exercise because twenty minutes of cardio everyday helps improve memory. Build on what you already know because then you can study what is more difficult.