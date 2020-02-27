Signs of an immature man

When it comes to having an emotional conversation or acting your own age, females have the upper hand meaning they’re more mature than men. Studies have shown that every female has a brain that creates connections and condenses itself for processing faster than the male brain. Not only is it scientifically proven, but men today tend to prove it to a lot of women by showing us how they act. Here are five actions that may alert women to an immature man:

They joke about everything to avoid serious conversations- Men are famous for being emotionally detached and often try to deflect it by becoming a huge clown.

2. They practically invented being a “momma’s boy”- Men can often be attached to their mothers growing up because they look for a love they aren’t getting from their dads or she spoils him into really loving her which could lead to the same result: his mother in his life forever! And not in the good way either.

3. They have childish friends- Believe it or not immature men usually run in packs, so if there’s one, there could be a whole group of them that come with knowing or dating one.

4. They cheat- Men have been really famous in the act of cheating, making it difficult for women to even trust them in committed relationships. Cheating is one of the deflect mechanisms used to push back against the emotional commitment required to make a relationship work. Men often turn to it for self-control or because they have something else going on with themselves.

5. They’re not realistic- It’s not an issue to be a dreamer unless you dream all the time about things that are simply not possible. For example, when it comes to finding a woman to love these days, it’s all about how they look rather than who they are or even worse, they are old-fashioned and want a woman to submit to them as easily as they did back then. They may even dream about careers or being wealthy like anyone else does, but men tend to strive for it more intensely than women in certain aspects.