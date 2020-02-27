Women’s Indoor Track & Field set for PSAC Championships

John Davern

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Lock Haven University women’s indoor track & field team is ready to contend at the 2020 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Indoor Track and Field Championships.

After what has been a historic season for the Bald Eagles, the team qualified nine individuals for the Championship Meet. They managed fifteen different individual PSAC qualifying marks in thirteen different events.

Distance phenom Laurel Moyer will surely lead the Bald Eagles this upcoming weekend. She single-handedly qualified for four different events and is currently ranked top-12 in the quartet of events. She ranks sixth in the 800m, 11th in the mile, second in the 3000m, and third in the 5000m.

She will look to re-establish her dominance from a year ago, a championship meet that saw her win the mile run, finish second in the 3000m and contribute to the fourth-place finishing distance medley relay team.

The sophomore trio of Riyana Owens, Karina Long, and Billie Jo Bollinger, also intend to make a splash as they scored in a combined five different events last year.

This year they picked up right where they left off; Owens ranks tenth and ninth in the 60m and 200m respectively, Karina Long ranks sixth in the long jump and ninth in the triple jump, and Bollinger finds herself seated tenth in the 60m-hurdles and sixth in the Pentathlon.

Last season (2018-2019), the LHU women placed seventh at the PSAC Championships, the highest finish for the team in a seven-year span. The women look to grow on that success at this year’s championships.