One side effect of COVID-19 is the cancellation of spring athletic and recruitment events for the duration of the spring 2020 semester. Here’s what that means for the LHU Field Hockey team.

Lock Haven University field hockey, like most athletic teams at LHU, use their off semester to stay in shape for the next season, host camps, recruitment events, and tournaments. While the field hockey team got to play their full season in the fall, a major part of their year has been cancelled.

Pat Rudy, LHU Field Hockey’s head coach, explained that COVID-19 has affected their recruiting process dramatically. There typically are two clinics held in addition to their annual seven vs. seven tournament which was set to be held in May. Rudy said, “These events give us to watch the recruits play on our playing surface against good competition in lots of games.”

LHU field hockey also had to cancel several official and unofficial campus visits that were planed for this spring semester.

Additionally, the team holds an annual summer camp. It lasts for four days with three training sessions per day, and with about 100 campers in attendance. Current players work the camp, and most of the team’s prospects attend the camp to compete. Not only is it a great way to watch potential team members, but all of the funds go into the team’s scholarship account.

Rudy said: “We really depend on all these events for scholarship dollars for our players. This is really going to have a detrimental effect on our program financially as well as putting us in at a disadvantage in the recruiting process.”