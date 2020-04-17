How Coronavirus Ruined Education

Kiara Carson

Managing Editor

knc9459@lockhaven.edu

A few months ago, it seemed as though Coronavirus was just something only China had to deal with, but we were wrong. Within the past few months, the deadly virus has spread from one side of the world to another infecting and killing thousands and sent the rest of us running or looking for a solution. Until there is a cure, President Trump decided to place everyone in the United States under house arrest, but not permanently. Unfortunately, this order and the virus itself has completely ruined education. Quarantines and stay-at-home orders have been in effect for about a month now, but there’s absolutely no way of telling when they’ll be lifted or when we’ll be able to live our normal lives again. Until then, college students are in a huge rut and it’s not pretty. We were so used to being outside every day just to go to class or to meet with friends and professors, but now we’ve been confined to four walls and a computer screen, which isn’t as fun as people would’ve thought. Online school is a huge burden that no one asked for, but now we have to deal with changed schedules, synchronized classes, an increased workload, and crushed dreams. Graduations have been canceled or pushed back and internships may be next since most businesses are already closed and summer is quickly approaching. Still, no one knows when this nightmare is going to end or what the next move is for school in the fall, but hopefully, someone comes up with a cure or alternate solution that doesn’t leave college students and faculty going crazy behind computer screens for months, or worse years.