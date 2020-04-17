How to entertain yourself during the stay at home order

By Tess English

Online Manager

While everyone is trying to comply with the Stay At Home Order it can be hard to keep high spirits. Here are a few simple ways to keep entertained.

Experiment with creative outlets. This can be anything from knitting, drawing, cooking, writing, singing, dancing, or even doing general crafting projects from the internet. Everyone is dealing with a lot with COVID-19 outbreak and creative expression may help relieve any overwhelming feelings.

Play video games. This is a go-to move for gamers, but nongamers may have a great time experimenting with something out of their normal day to day lives. Don’t be discouraged if you aren’t good right away, becoming a pro-gamer takes time.

Find a good series. A book series, TV series, YouTube series, or even just a good movie to watch would be a great distractor and an easy way to fill time. Tiger King is recommended even if you don’t like it you’ll understand what all those memes are talking about.

Write down details of daily activity and societal restrictions. This one may sound boring, but one day when the Millenial and Zoomer generations are old we can accurately and dramatically tell the stories of the COVID-19 pandemic. That way we have proof of story authenticity and no one will think we are dramatizing in our old age. This one is admittedly is more of a long-term payoff.

Bring back blanket forts. It was a classic idea from youth and honestly, there was no reason to stop building them. Other than maybe parental concern about how much space said the fort was taking up in the living room and how all those blankets would probably need washing.