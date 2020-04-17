Refunds: What you need to know

Cassandra Keller

Managing Editor

cmk2356@lockhaven.edu

With the Coronavirus closing LHU’s physical campuses, students have been unable to use many of the student facilities and resources that were included in their student bills. As such all students received refunds as of April 10.

A portion of the refunds students receive is taken out if a student has a balance due on their account. Otherwise, students will be receiving refunds for their room and meal plan if they paid for one.

The amounts of those refunds also depend on the time the housing agreement was terminated and the usage of the meal plan after the original spring break. Any flex money will carry over into next semester unless a student is graduating; they will receive that amount in their refunds as well.

All students will be refunded for the Spring 2020 Student Facilities fee and Student Activity fees. Tuition and other fees will not be refunded since LHU is continuing classes on a remote learning basis.

Unlike the usual method of refunds for LHU, the refunds will be given in full at one time instead of the one thousand dollar increments. LHU is partnered with Bank Mobile to deliver the refunds. If students have not already selected a refund preference they will want to go to http://www.refundselection.com and click the ‘need a code’ button to start the process.