Storks Movie Review

Krissy Turner

Lifestyles Editor

kat5346@lockhaven.edu

The movie “Storks” is about a stork that accidentally activates the baby-making machine and makes an adorable baby girl. When an order comes in for a baby, he must deliver the baby to the person who ordered it before his boss finds out because the Storks stopped delivering babies. He takes along the only human on Stork Mountain, Tulip, to help.

It came out on September 23, 2016, with the cast of Andy Samberg, Kelsie Grammer, Jennifer Aniston, Ty Burrell, Keegan Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Danny Trejo, Stephen Kramer Glickman, and Katie Crown. The film was directed by Nicholas Stoller and Doug Sweetland.

I thought the actors did an amazing job of playing the characters because they really put a lot of comedy and emotion into the film. Overall, it was heartwarming and funny.

Most kids think that babies come from storks because they would never understand how babies are made and where they come from.

I think this movie is a funny way of telling kids how babies are made and where they come from instead of how babies are really made and where they come from.

Andy Samberg is known for projects like the “Hotel Transylvania” movies, “Grown Ups 2,” “Space Chimps,” and “That’s My Boy.”

Kelsie Grammer is known for projects like “The Simpsons,” “Toy Story 2,” “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas,” “Anastasia” and “Cheers.”

Jennifer Aniston is known for projects like “Friends,” “Murder Mystery,” “The Iron Giant” and “Leprechaun.”

Ty Burrell is known for projects like “Modern Family,” “Black Hawk Down” and “Evolution.”

Keegan-Michael Key is known for projects like “The Lion King(2019),” “Toy Story 4,” “Role Models” and “Mr. 3000.”

Jordan Peele is known for projects like “Big Mouth,” “Toy Story 4,” “Key and Peele,” “Little Fockers” and “Wanderlust.”

Danny Trejo is known for projects like the “Spy Kids” movies, “Anaconda” and “Desperado.”