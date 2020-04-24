Finally, Some Good News

by Ryan Hall

Guest Writer

Actor John Krasinski has started a new YouTube series aired on Sundays called “Some Good News,” which highlights positive news in the world.

Krasinski, 40, launched the series to help bring positivity into the world during these hard times. He said, “For years now I’ve been wondering: Why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news?”

In episode 2, Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt invited the original cast of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” to join a Zoom call and sing a song to a young fan who’s show had been canceled because of COVID-19. Krasinski began the Zoom call with the young fan, Aubrey, by telling her that he would personally fly Aubrey and her mother to New York after the social distancing order had been lifted so that they could still experience Hamilton on Broadway. Hamilton star and playwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda then joined the call and introduced the original cast to sing the musical’s opening number, Alexander Hamilton.

Krasinski is not new to the spotlight. He is best known for his role on NBC’s “The Office” where he played the character of Jim. He also currently stars in Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan.”