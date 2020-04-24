5 seconds of Summer release new album via livestream

by Megan Shultz

Guest Writer

Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer or “5SOS” released their fourth studio album “CALM” on March 27, 2020. They celebrated the release by holding an Instagram live stream the night of the release at 12 a.m. where they played the album and spoke about the tracks. 5 Seconds of Summer’s album release livestream, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has government officials nationwide urging citizens to stay at home and away from others, pop band 5SOS decided to hold their album release party on a two-way livestream between different members of the band. For all three of heir previous album releases, they held one livestream together in the same location. Approximately sixty thousand people tuned in to the stream at its highest view count. The stream opened with the band’s drummer, Ashton Irwin. He says of the stream “I know this is the strangest album release of all time.” He goes on to say that he has “been inside for multiple weeks now” due to COVID-19

Fans remained optimistic, sending messages into Instagram Live’s chatbox feature displaying excitement for the album. Instagram user jjartphotography sent a message saying “Thank you for interacting with us during the release.” 5 Seconds Of Summer’s latest album, CALM, 2020. The stream lasted for an hour and a half. 5SOS Bassist Calum Hood ended the stream by thanking the fans for tuning in to the album listening party and wishing them safety during the pandemic. “I truly hope you love it, and stay safe in these times,” Hood said. 5 Seconds of Summer’s fourth studio album “CALM” is available to stream now on all platforms.