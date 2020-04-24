Commissioner Adam Silver doing his part on the NBA revival process

Mark Matthews

Sports Editor

The 2019-20 NBA season has been suspended since March 11, but however, there is a glimpse of hope for a revival. Commissioner Adam Silver and NBA players offer their insights.

Silver is facing a gigantic challenge as the leader of the NBA’s decisions in the coming weeks. But Silver is the right person to marshal. Silver has a lot of experience in the industry. He spent 15 years as deputy commissioner under former Commissioner David Stern. During that time period, according to Ed Desser, president of Desser Media and former president of NBA Television, he said, “Adam contributed to David’s decision making. He was often there to provide a counterpoint of view. I think David made better decisions usually as a result of having Silver.”

If anyone can handle this situation in a suitable way, that is Adam Silver. Out of all professional sports, he was the first commissioner to call for a season suspension as a result of Covid-19.

Silver has not ruled out the revival of the season. During an interview with Turner Sports NBA studio host Ernie Johnson on April 6, Silver stated that there is confidence the league season can resume in “some form” in the future. One idea he offered in terms of restarting the season was to have the league hold a shortened playoff tournament during the summer in Las Vegas.

As far as what has been going during the hiatus with the NBA, Silver developed a lot of alternatives to keep the fans in-tuned. The NBA had an ‘NBA 2K Players Tournament’ from

April 3-11 where Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker won over fellow teammate center Deandre Ayton.

The HORSE tournament began on April 12 and ended on April 16 with Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. winning over Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. Conley was able to win with having the ability to shoot with both hands.

Silver also helped contribute to airing a 10-part series of the ‘Last Dance’ on ESPN featuring Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the 90s with never-before-seen footage throughout their championship run.

As far as Adam Silver handling the situation with the suspension of the NBA season, Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter summarized it best in an episode of the ‘Enes Kanter Show’. Kanter said. “We should give MVP to Adam Silver.”