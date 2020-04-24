Drake Bell teaches guitar during quarantine

Andrew Lowe

Guest Writer

Running out of things to do in quarantine? Pick up that old guitar that is collecting dust in your corner and begin to learn some of your favorite songs from your favorite artists.

The social media app Tik Tok has a feature on it that lets users stream themselves live for the viewing audience of followers they have.

Yesterday was just one of the many times top artists were performing on live. Former TV star Drake Bell from the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake and Josh” performed and even taught viewers how to play the show’s theme song that he wrote on the guitar.

While teaching, he would sing the song to each note and chord. The final product was Bell performing the song the whole way through. Bell even played parts of the original song that were left out of the TV theme song.

After Bell had finished with the song he began to read comments from the viewers. There were thousands of viewers watching. Bell read comments and then performed requested songs that some had commented. Two popular songs that Bell played were “Hey There Delilah” and “Smoke on the Water.” The comments were filled with the joys of fans who had grown up watching Bell on Nickelodeon. Some are even big fans of his music, which his character on the TV show was known for. The fans posted comments of how amazing Bell is and how exciting it was to hear him play live on Tik Tok.

There are many artists that are doing these types of streams. Some are making videos of how their popular songs were made in the studio. These artists are also releasing new songs and clips of songs that will release on these platforms as well or in the live chat rooms.

If you are looking to find any of these types of events, they are luckily easy to find. Most social media platforms today have the ‘live’ feature included so that you can be with the person and even comment, like Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok. Artists all over the world are using ‘live’ so that they can still connect with people through their music, so there is a good chance that your favorite artist will, too.