Jacksepticeye hosts live stream for Hope From Home

By Amanda Snyder

Guest Writer

On Tuesday, April 6, Sean McLoughlin (Jacksepticeye) and several other streamers went live to raise money for the charity Hope From Home. He raised a total of $1.5 million globally with the help of others.

McLoughlin’s Livestream alone raised a total of $660,000 through the donations of the viewers. Throughout his 12-hour stream, he played several games like animal crossing to GTFO, he also had guests Kevin Smith, Pewdiepie, Markiplier, and others.

One of the donors, Charlotte P., said, “Someone needs this more than I do. I’m happy to help. Thank you guys for being a beacon that brings us all together for a laugh and to help those in need.”

Kevin Smith who video-called during the livestream recommended the viewers during this quarantine while at home to: “help yourself towards something that like for years you have been like, ‘You know I have always wondered if I could do that sort of thing.’”

The livestream had gained over a total of 3 million views with over 197,000 likes. Sean ended the stream by addressing the viewers saying, “Thank you for being a part of their streams, thank you for being a part of the Hope From Home message, and trying to send a strong message to the world that the online community is still here, we may be distanced socially and physically but we can still come together on the internet and do something amazing.”