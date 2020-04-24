LHU first Virtual Graduating Senior Art Show

Photo by Symone Terell Photo by Danielle Angeline Photo by Destiny Schmidt

Tess English

Online Manager

tae7002@lockhaven.edu

Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 spring semester seniors’ artwork will be featured in an online exhibition from April 27 through May 8 at www.seniorartshow.com.

The following graduating seniors will have their artwork displayed: Destiny Schmidt, Symone Terrell, and Danielle Angeline.

Vance McCoy, LHU professor, and interim chair, LHU exhibitions committee said, “Each graduating senior has created a series of works that are thematically and conceptual related according to their own unique artistic sensibilities. The aesthetic goal is to present a cohesive body of work that explores an aesthetically engaging and thought-provoking experience for the viewer.”