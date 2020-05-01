Crop of Pennsylvania football players entering NFL

Mark Matthews

The 2020 NFL Draft took place from Apr. 23 to 25. 255 players were drafted into the NFL with an additional 373 signing as undrafted free agents. Notably, 10 players who grew up in Pennsylvania and seven signed as undrafted free agents.

The first Pennsylvanian player off the board was D’Andre Swift with the number 35 overall pick in round two by the Detroit Lions. Swift attended St. Joseph’s Prep High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and played for the University of Georgia.

Other drafted players from PA:

THIRD ROUND:

75. Jonah Jackson, G (Penncrest HS, Media PA. Ohio State University) – Detroit Lions

FOURTH ROUND:

141. John Reid, CB (St. Joseph’s Prep HS, Philadelphia, PA. Penn State University) – Houston Texans

FIFTH ROUND:

152. Kenny Robinson, S (Imani Christian Academy HS, Pittsburgh, PA. West Virginia University) – Carolina Panthers

158. Bryce Hall, CB (Bishop McDevitt HS, Harrisburg PA. University of Virginia) – New York Jets

162. Khaleke Hudson, OLB (McKeesport Area HS, McKeesport PA. University of Michigan) – Washington Redskins

SIXTH ROUND:

192. Jon Runyan Jr., G (St. Joseph’s Prep HS, Philadelphia PA. University of Michigan) – Green Bay Packers

SEVENTH ROUND:

219. Geno Stone, SS (New Castle Junior/Senior HS, New Castle PA. University of Iowa) – Baltimore Ravens

231. Ben DiNucci, QB (Pine-Richland HS, Gibsonia, PA. James Madison University) – Dallas Cowboys

239. Dane Jackson, CB (Cornell HS, Coraopolis, PA. University of Pittsburgh) – Buffalo Bills

Undrafted players from PA who signed with NFL teams:

1. Doug Costin, DT (Bishop Shanahan HS, Downingtown PA. University of Miami, OH) – Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Jan Johnson, LB (Governor Mifflin HS, Mohnton PA. Penn State University) – Houston Texans

3. Nick Bowers, TE (Kittanning Senior HS, Kittanning PA, Penn State University) – Las Vegas Raiders

4. Dylan Stapleton, TE (Indiana HS, Indiana PA. James Madison University) – Houston Texans

5. Prince Smith Jr., CB (Imhotep Institute Charter HS, Philadelphia PA. University of New Hampshire) – Philadelphia Eagles

6. Dan Chisena, WR (Downingtown East HS, Downingtown, PA. Penn State University) – Minnesota Vikings

7. Connor Slomka, RB (Pine-Richland HS, Gibsonia, PA. Army University) – Jacksonville Jaguars

These Pennsylvanian football players will look to make a name in the NFL in the upcoming 2020-21 season.