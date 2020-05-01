Helpful Job Search Information

MaryJo Campana

Guest Writer

mcc831@lockhaven.edu

For STUDENTS:

Lock Haven University’s Center for Career and Professional development provides many services and resources to help students with researching, identifying, and pursuing career goals and pathways. One of these resources, Handshake, is a hub of communication and connection between students and our office, employers, and alumni. There are many benefits to using Handshake beginning the first day of freshmen year, through graduation, and beyond. With the Handshake platform, students can connect with employers, peers—both at Lock Haven University and other Colleges and Universities in the Handshake network— LHU alumni, and the Career Center. Within Handshake, students can research employers and graduate schools, find and apply to jobs and internships, message with recruiters, peers, and alumni, schedule appointments with the Career Center staff and view upcoming events, and build an online profile that markets each student’s education, skills, and experiences to employers.

Recently, Handshake conducted a survey of students and employers to see how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the recruitment and job searching strategies. Here are some of the key findings:

80% of students who fill out 3 fields of their profile receive messages by employers.

Engagement with Handshake messages is 4x higher than regular B2B email and 2x higher than LinkedIn mail.

2 in 3 students are looking for jobs, 7 in 10 students are currently conducting an online career search, and 45% of seniors who are still looking for a job plan to network online.

99% of students said they wanted their University Career Services to help at this time.

You can view the full results of Handshake’s survey in the report, “The Job Search During COVID-19: What are College Students Looking For Now?”

We are here to help! Log into Handshake to activate your account and begin to use the many features of this platform in building connections with employers, peers, alumni, and our office. Simply go to https://lockhaven.joinhandshake.com to log in with your LHU username and password. If there are any questions, please feel free to reach out to our office at careerservices@lockhaven.edu or 470-484-2181.