Home Movie Review

Krissy Turner

Lifestyles Editor

The movie “Home” is about an alien who is on the run from his own species and makes friends with a girl and her cat. He tries to help her find her mom but changes his mind when he figures out where her mom was and how she went missing.

With the cast of Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Steve Martin, Jennifer Lopez, and Brian Stepanek and directed by Tim Johnson. The movie came out on March 27, 2015.

I thought the actors did a fantastic job of playing the characters because the made the characters funny and put emotion into their characters and gave the movie it’s the heart of what home means.

I thought overall that the movie was hilarious in some scenes and was emotional in other scenes because in some scenes the actors really made you feel for their character, which would pull you into the movie.

Jim Parsons is known for projects like “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon,” “Hidden Figures,” “Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas,” “The Muppets(2011),” “Pound Puppies,” “iCarly,” “Glenn Martin DDS” and “Ed.”

Rihanna is known for projects like “Ocean’s Eight,” “Bate’s Motel,” “Annie(2014),” “This Is the End,” “Battleship” and “Bring It On: All or Nothing.”