Protests against Stay-at-Home orders

Kiara Carson

Managing Editor

knc9459@lockhaven.edu

When people say they aren’t happy with the stay-at-home orders, they weren’t kidding. Due to the recent pandemic, almost every country has been ordered to stay at home so that the disease doesn’t spread as quickly as it did before and to keep everyone safe. Ever since the disease spread across the globe, a lot of people have been losing their lives, loved ones, and even pets because of how quickly the virus attacks weakened immune systems. It also takes about two weeks for the incubation period, making it quite difficult to pinpoint who has the disease at an earlier phase so that they can be treated before it gets worse. Now, people are trying to make things worse by letting their emotions get the best of them and protesting the government for confining them to their homes for the sole purpose of their safety. According to “The Sacramento Bee”, protestors have even planned a huge “hooray” for this coming Friday, May 1st, at the downtown Sacramento building even after the state banned protests at all state properties. Although the government does a lot of shady and sneaky things, they placed the stay-at-home order because they saw a threat that no one saw coming, no one had information about, and no one had a cure for. It was in this country’s best interest to shut everything down, including overseas travel and products, so that we wouldn’t have to be on “lockdown” for too long and to prevent more lives from being lost. If people don’t start realizing that now, then we may have an even bigger problem on our hands.