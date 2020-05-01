Virtual Celebration in these trying times

Cassandra Keller

Managing Editor

cmk2356@lockhaven.edu

In light of the pandemic that has closed LHU’s physical campuses, large celebrations have had to be canceled or postponed, but that isn’t stopping LHU from celebrating student achievement.

President Robert Pignatello announced to students, staff, and faculty on April 17 that LHU will hold a virtual graduation celebration. On May 9, a video presentation that features messages to the LHU graduates and virtual roll call to celebrate and recognize their achievements will be made live on the homepage of the LHU website and the LHU Facebook page at 11 a.m. The virtual celebration is open to everyone.

This celebration is not a replacement for an in person graduation. Seniors will still get a graduation ceremony at a later time, a specific date has not been set yet. More updates about the event will be provided as they become available. Any questions or concerns regarding the virtual graduation, contact Elizabeth Arnold, (570) 484-2293, earnold@lockhaven.edu