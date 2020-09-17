Kanye for President

Tiana Gair

A&E Editor

Kanye West wants to get on the ballot for President of the United States. West, a rapper, music producer, and fashion designer, is a genius of the arts and I have nothing but respect and admiration for his various artistic avenues. His albums “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” (2010) and “The Life of Pablo” (2016) are two of my all-time favorites, and his song ‘Ghost Town’ from his 2018 album “ye” is in my top 10 list of songs. West’s clothing and footwear line “Yeezy” could easily be considered one of the most influential shoe brands because you see them on every athlete, model, singer, and even the occasional average person. However, his great successes do not mean I believe that he has the skills that are required to run a country. I do not think it is impossible for him to win, nor do I believe it be impossible that he does well as president. I honestly just have a few concerns based on recent actions especially.

My main concern is that West’s mental health isn’t in a good place. Recently he has been very vocal and vulgar on Twitter. Just when West decided to kick off his ride in the 2020 Presidential Election, things went downhill. At West’s first official rally, he mentioned how he and his wife, TV personality Kim Kardashian, considered abortion of their first-born child, North West. He later took to Twitter by tweeting several controversial statements surrounding his wife, family, and more. He tweeted about how his wife has been trying to get a doctor to “lock him up” and also called Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, “white supremacists.” Kardashian later put out a lengthy statement on her Instagram story about West’s bi-polar disorder and pleaded that the public be empathetic.

This episode alone leads me to believe that West is not ready or fit to be in office, at least as of yet. Public outbursts like this have been happening for far too long and there have not been many signs that he has gotten better, at least from the public’s point of view. He seems out of control of his own mind. American citizens need a leader who is first in control of themselves to be able to propel us forward. We also need someone who is ready with concrete plans to improve upon our country in any and every way possible, and this venture doesn’t seem well thought-out by West. I firmly believe that West’s bi-polar disorder needs to be managed better before he gives a solid effort into running for president. If he had detailed plans, a cohesive vision, and handled himself a bit better in the media, who knows. Maybe he would be a great president.